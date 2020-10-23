Education Ministry installs Internet service equipment at 16 schools, targeting 100

The Ministry of Education is reporting that 16 schools at the infant, primary, and junior high levels have been fitted with Internet service equipment allowing them better access to educational broadcasts coordinated by the ministry.

It says the current installation schedule is targeting 100 of the neediest schools for priority.

The exercise is should be completed in another two to three weeks.

The installation is part of the Ministry’s distance/remote learning approach to help students receive their education through the provision of a diverse blend of learning opportunities and resources including television programmes using the Ministry’s eHomeSchool Network and PBCJ as well as free-to-air time on TVJ, CVM and JIS in addition to lessons aired on various radio stations and the learning kit comprising textbooks and worksheets.

Teachers and students are strongly encouraged to use a combination of these various approaches to enable them to have a successful teaching and learning experience.

The schools that have received Internet installations are:

Moores Primary and Freetown Primary in Clarendon.

Alva Primary & Infant, Chalky Hill All-Age, Aboukir Primary in St Ann.

Hamwalk Primary in St Catherine.

Success Primary and Glendevon Primary and Junior High in St James.

Donnington Primary in St Mary.

Aeolus Valley-All-Age and Bull-Bay-All-Age in St Thomas.

Little-Bay-All-Age in Westmoreland.

Cockburn Gardens, China Goodwill Infant and Iris Gelley Primary in St Andrew.

Denham Town Primary in Kingston.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.