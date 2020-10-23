Flash flood watch issued for all parishes

The Meteorological Service has issued a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.

The measure, which is effective until 5:00 p.m tomorrow, means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a Warning is issued.

The Met office says a persistent trough of low pressure across the western Caribbean continues to produce unstable weather conditions across the island.

Satellite imagery and rainfall data indicate that light to moderate, and at times heavy showers and thunderstorms occurred across sections of most parishes during the night, especially across eastern and south-central parishes.

The forecast is for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, to continue across sections of all parishes, especially southern and northeastern parishes, this morning through to Sunday.

Strong gusty winds in the vicinity of thunderstorms are likely especially over southern parishes today through to Sunday.

Over the past few days, the island has been experiencing periods of rainfall, and as such, there is a high degree of ground saturation.

As a result, landslides and flooding are possible.

The Met office says it will continue to monitor the progress of this system.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.