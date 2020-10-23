Gara Restaurants opens another Wendy’s

Despite the major challenges with reduced sales, dine-in channel closures and limited operating hours, Gara Restaurants opened another Wendy’s restaurant last Saturday at the Super Valu Town Centre, Constant Spring Road in Kingston.

As part of its rapid expansion plan slated for 2020, Gara Restaurants remained on its course of network development with this second new Wendy’s restaurant to be put into operation in the last six months during the COVID-19 pandemic. This makes a total of eight restaurants operated by the group. The continued investment in expansion is an indication of the local franchisee’s commitment to contributing to the stimulation of the nation’s economy.

“We must grow and push through the impact of the pandemic as best we can to support the growth of our brand, our people and our country. So we are excited to open another new restaurant to serve Jamaicans and provide new jobs,” said Michelle Myers Mayne, director of Gara Restaurants.

With an additional 30 jobs created at the new location, amid an increasing unemployment environment, Gara Restaurants has invested over $100 million in the new Wendy’s restaurant, which can seat over 80 diners in a new contemporary design setting, featuring a chef’s table, open kitchen and modern décor.

“Of course, during the COVID-19 pandemic, customers will not be able to enjoy all of the ambience created at the new facility, as we adhere to social-distancing policies and take all precautions to maintain a safe environment for our customers and teams.

However, we will still be serving the highest-quality burgers in Jamaica for our carry-out customers,“ said Myers Mayne. Outdoor dining is available for patrons wishing to relax and enjoy Wendy’s freshly prepared meals.