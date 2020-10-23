Hanover Family Court closed due to COVID-19

The Court Administration Division is reporting that the Hanover Family Court will be closed today due to cases of COVID-19.

It says the closure is to allow the court time to effect changes to its operation as a result of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Hanover Family Court will reopen on Tuesday, October 27.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Hanover Health Department have activated their protocols and contact tracing is currently taking place.

Members of the public needing information may call 876-613-8907 or email customerservice@cad.gov.jm.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.