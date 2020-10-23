Motorists urged to drive with caution amid flooding, landslides and fallen trees

As the country continues to experience persistent rainfall, the National Works Agency (NWA) is warning motorists that driving conditions along several roadways may become an issue.

According to NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, there have so far been reports of flooding, landslides, fallen trees and rockfalls along roadways in St Andrew and St Thomas.

He says he expects these incidences to increase as the island continues to be affected by the inclement weather.

The agency says it is currently involved in a joint operation with the Jamaica Fire Brigade in responding to a situation in Shooters Hill, St Andrew where an embankment has fallen onto a house.

The Bull Bay main road, also in St Andrew, has been rendered impassable at points due to flooding, more notably in the 7 Miles and 10 Miles areas.

The NWA says motorists should try to avoid using the corridor.

Landslides and fallen trees are affecting movement along the roadway to Hagley’s Gap, Mahogany Vale and Penlyne Castle in St Thomas.

The NWA says it is not safe at this time for motorists to attempt accessing Trinityville using the temporary detour at Font Hill Crossing as the area is severely flooded.

And the agency says the state of the roadways in Windsor Forest, Louden Hill and Cane River, St Andrew are being monitored as there have been reports of falling rock, flooding, and landslides in the areas.

The NWA is urging motorists to remain vigilant while using the nation’s at this time, roadways even where there are no evident signs of severe flooding or landslides, as driving conditions may deteriorate rapidly due to the continued rainfall.

