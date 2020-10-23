Rotary Club donates to communities

The Rotary Club of St Andrew North recently distributed back-to-school supplies and COVID-19 care packages to residents of Hannah Town in west Kingston as part of their charity outreach activities.

The event was held last Saturday at the Chetolah Mel Nathan Education Centre.

Scores of residents turned up at the institution to benefit from the masks, books, among other items.

The activity was made possible through the service club’s partnership with corporate Jamaica, which assisted in sourcing the supplies which totalled $400,000. Herald Printers Limited, located on East Street in downtown Kingston, donated 50 hand sanitisers and 200 personalised books.

Club president, Nakia Rowe, noted that Rotarians saw the need to do its part as the pandemic has affected people’s livelihood. “The world has never experienced anything like this before and so as a service club we had to become creative in ensuring that we honoured our motto of maintaining service above self. We pursued an intensive drive to partner with our sponsors to make this event possible and we are pleased with the outcome. Our sponsors were extremely gracious.”