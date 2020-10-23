StJMC steps up surveillance at infirmary

In the wake of recent reports of positive COVID-19 cases at the Golden Age Home in Kingston, the St James Municipal Corporation has stepped up protocols at the St James Infirmary, which it manages.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on the island in March, the corporation has implemented several measures at the infirmary aimed at preventing an outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility, which houses 53 residents. These protocols are in keeping with those outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and endorsed by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

A number of handwash sinks and sanitising stations have been installed at strategic locations on the compound. In addition to sanitisation efforts and in keeping with instructions from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, no visitor is being allowed on to the premises, and members of staff must undergo temperature checks and sanitisation upon entry.

Head of the St James Infirmary Matron Jacqueline Wilson said that robust efforts continue daily to ensure full adherence to all the safety protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Wilson said, “With the health of the residents being top priority, we ensure that on a daily basis, we sanitise. In fact, we have staff responsible for sanitising the wards every 15 minutes, and at all times, we wear our face masks. An isolation unit has been set up and remains ready to accommodate any resident who may contract COVID-19.”

She added, “Every staff member is shuttled to and from the infirmary in a designated and fully sanitised bus, and the patient care assistants are given a designated area to change into their work attire before entering the wards. In addition, we try as best as possible to space the residents in the wards in accordance with social-distancing regulations.”

Meanwhile, Mayor of Montego Bay Leeroy Williams has endorsed the measures implemented at the infirmary, measures that he said are “part of a holistic plan to protect the residents and members of staff against COVID-19”.

Williams said, “From the onset, the municipality has adopted a serious stance in regards to the protection of staff and residents at the infirmary. The residents are part of a vulnerable group, and we continue to do everything in our power to keep them safe.”

Chief executive officer at the St James Municipal Corporation Gerald Lee, in supporting Williams, added that he was satisfied with the job being done by the staff at the infirmary in keeping the residents healthy.