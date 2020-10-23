Update : Eastern and south-central parishes now under flash flood warning

The Meteorological Service has upgraded the flash flood watch to a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester.

The measure means flooding has been reported or will occur shortly.

Motorists and pedestrians should not attempt to cross flooded roadways or other low-lying areas as strong currents are likely.

Residents in low-lying areas should be on the alert for rising waters and be ready to move quickly to higher ground.

Meanwhile, the flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Hanover, St James, Trelawny, St Ann, St Elizabeth, and Westmoreland has been continued.

Both alerts will remain in place until 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

The Met office says a persistent trough of low pressure across the western Caribbean continues to produce unstable weather conditions across the island.

Satellite imagery and rainfall data indicate that light to moderate, and at times heavy showers and thunderstorms occurred across sections of most parishes last night and this morning.

Projections are for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, to continue across sections of all parishes, especially across southern and northeastern parishes, today and through to Sunday.

Strong gusty winds in the vicinity of thunderstorms are likely especially over southern parishes today through to Sunday.

Due to the extended periods of rainfall across the island over the past few days, there is a high degree of ground saturation.

As a result, landslides and flooding are likely.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.