American Airline plane veers off runway in Bahamas

(CMC): An American Airlines plane with 28 people on board veered off the runway after landing on runway 6 in Freeport in The Bahamas today.

Officials said no one was killed or injured as Flight AA4194, an Eagle flight operated by American’s wholly-owned Envoy subsidiary, landed from Miami.

However, there are reports of a collapsed gear. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) is now investigating the accident.

