Four more COVID deaths increase total fatalities to 186

Four more people have died from COVID-19 and another death is under investigation, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

This means Jamaica has now recorded 186 deaths from the disease since it's first case on March 10.

Three of the deaths are of senior citizens: a 90 year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew; a 75 year-old man from Trelawny and a 62 year-old woman from St Mary.

A 38 year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew was the fourth victim. It's not clear whether any of the those who died had other medical conditions before contracting the disease.

Meanwhile, there were far fewer positive cases yesterday, with the confirmation of 32 new positive cases of the disease, the ministry revealed in it's clinical management summary of October 23. The majority, 24, of the cases are from Kingston and St Andrew; three are from St Catherine; two are from St Ann, and one each are from Manchester, St Elizabeth and St Thomas.

Jamaica has now recorded 8,670 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as the disease sustains its community spread. An additional 53 people were, yesterday, deemed free of the coronavirus, which causes the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to 4,209. There are 4,160 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

