Letter to Lifespan - Water company aims to award deserving pupils with tablets

Lifespan Spring Water Company Limited has asked students to write letters about their lives and the merits of education. The reward for their personal essays: a tablet computer to assist with online schooling.

“The criteria for selection involve the students (12 to 15 years old) submitting a handwritten [500-word] essay about their life and what they hope to achieve by getting an education,” said CEO Nayana Williams.

Winners will be selected based on their economic situation, as well as their honesty, clarity of communication, grammar, punctuation, and penmanship.

The handwritten letters should be delivered or mailed to Lifespan’s headquarters in Spring Garden, Portland.

The first recipients were siblings — 12-year-old Miriam and 15-year-old Leandro Bell — who reside in Portland, where the water company is based.

Miriam is a grade-seven student at Marymount High School, while Leandro is matriculating to grade nine at Titchfield High School.

The tablet initiative will continue until the end of the year with a further six projected to receive devices.

“Given the situation with students having to attend school virtually, I have decided to give away a few tablets per month for the rest of the year,” said Williams.

She hopes that other individuals and corporate entities will pitch in so that even more students may be equipped for distance learning.

“There are many students who will still not be able to access online learning as there will not be enough tablets to go around, and many parents will still not be able to afford tablets for their children. I am hoping other persons and entities can pitch in on the drive to educate our country’s children, who must still be well prepared for the future by attending school virtually,” she said.

