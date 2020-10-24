Sat | Oct 24, 2020

Man killed near Waltham and Molynes intersection in St Andrew

Published:Saturday | October 24, 2020 | 3:23 PM
A section of a garage, near the intersection of Waltham Park Road and Molynes Road in St Andrew, where investigators are now probing the killing of a man.

Investigators are now at the scene of a murder near the intersection of Waltham Park Road and Molynes Road in St Andrew. 

The Gleaner understands that the incident took place at a garage. 

The police say the murder happened about 1:55 p.m. They say the victim has not yet been identified. 

A crowd gathered in the area following the shooting. 

The Gleaner is tracking and will provide more details. 

