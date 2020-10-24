Man killed near Waltham and Molynes intersection in St Andrew

Investigators are now at the scene of a murder near the intersection of Waltham Park Road and Molynes Road in St Andrew.

The Gleaner understands that the incident took place at a garage.

The police say the murder happened about 1:55 p.m. They say the victim has not yet been identified.

A crowd gathered in the area following the shooting.

The Gleaner is tracking and will provide more details.

