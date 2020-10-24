Update| Man killed at Waltham, Molynes intersection in St Andrew identified

A man killed near the intersection of Waltham Park Road and Molynes Road in St Andrew this afternoon, has now been identified.

He is 29 year-old Ricardo Allen, also known as 'Pops' of Alvarana Place in Kingston 10.

The police say about 2:00 p.m. today, a white motor car drove up to the place where Allen was present and three men emerged from the vehicle. The men opened fire, killing Allen on the spot, and sped off.

The police are investigating.

