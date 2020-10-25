Akara Goldson: The Lord rescued me – Part II

Having travelled through three countries on her way to Jamaica from China, where she was pursuing a degree in agriculture engineering, Akara Goldson was left shocked and disoriented at the news that she could not board her final flight.

The 24-year-old woman told Family & Religion that she was trusting God’s promise to sustain and protect her as she traversed thousands of kilometres home during a pandemic.

But upon reaching what seemed like a massive roadblock, she was left almost hopeless and in tears.

Reminiscing, she shared, “I recall asking, ‘Are you sure? Why can’t I board this flight?’ The only response I kept hearing was, ‘I’m sorry, ma’am. Please contact your airline, or please contact your country’. I almost lost hope. I was confused and kept asking God, ‘Can You really bring me this far and leave me? If You knew I was going to get trapped, why did you allow me to leave my room? Why did you allow me to take this risk?’

“I called my mother and friend immediately. I couldn’t speak. Tears were just flowing until I eventually told them the disappointing news: I’m stuck. My mother and my mentor, Reverend McKoy, made a few calls to heaven and the Jamaican Government.”

As Goldson watched the flight to Jamaica she was booked for take off, she cried and prayed.

“I heard the Holy Spirit say, ‘Start walking’. I walked until I reached another section in the airport. I went to the customs border department but didn’t receive any comforting news there. While walking, I saw a room marked Prayer Room, and when I entered, it had a cross and a Bible on the table. I kneeled and prayed while tears flowed. After a few hours, my mother called and gave me instructions from the Jamaican authorities.

“When I went to the airline desk, it’s as if they were long awaiting me because as soon as I gave the lady my passport, she expressed that I was one of the five Jamaicans they were awaiting,” she said, adding that she was advised to stay at a hotel until it was time to board her newly scheduled flight home.

Goldson shared that she landed safely in Jamaica, quarantined for two weeks, and tested negative for the coronavirus.

“God is just too awesome! I don’t care how dark, rough, or scary your situation might look; God is in control. This purposeful and intentional journey was all about Jesus. Again, He revealed Himself to me as a great keeper and sustainer. It took me almost a week to reach my final destination, but God will have it so to remind me that He’s a faithful God. Turn over your lives to Him, and watch Him do wonders in your life,” she said.

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com