The Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Montego Bay joyfully welcomed two new members to their faith community on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Here we see Fr Crescencio Abinal Jr (centre) blessing the water for the baptism of Joyce Walters and Jaheim Stennett.

Also participating are Deacon Baldwin Powell (left) and Althea Knight, catechist and one of the sponsors (partly hidden far right).