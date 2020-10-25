Impelled by the Archdiocese of Kingston Strategic Plan 2020-2030, the Most Rev Kenneth Richards, Archbishop of Kingston, established the Communications Commission of the Archdiocese of Kingston on September 29, 2020. The commission is established to:

1. Facilitate the Church’s Mission of Evangelization, sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ.

2. Provide current and up-to-date information about the life and activities of the church within the Archdiocese.

The Communications Commission aims to enable parishes and ministries throughout the Archdiocese to access Catholic resources from the Internet (website, social media, archdiocesan and parish apps), airwaves (radio and television), and print media ( Catholic Opinion and Archdiocesan Printery).

The commission will also serve as the contact point for the Archdiocese of Kingston and the official communications office for the Archbishop of Kingston.

Rev Fr Thomas Dynetius, pastor of St Patrick’s and Christ the Redeemer parishes, will be the chairman of the commission; Rev Fr Maria-Lucas Gunalan will be the co-chairman of the commission.