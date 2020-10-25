Farmer charged with rape of teenage girl in Portland

A 48 year-old farmer has been charged with the rape of a 15 year-old girl in Portland.

He was arrested and charged on Friday.

The police allege that on July 31 at about 9:00 p.m., the teen was one her way home when she was attacked by the farmer, who had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The incident was reported to the police and detectives from the Centre for Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, otherwise known as CISOCA, arrested and charged the man with rape.

