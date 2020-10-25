Flash flood warning for several parishes, as heavy rains continue

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has maintained a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood prone areas of several parishes, as a trough continues to produce heavy rains, thunder storms and gusty winds across the country.

A flash flood warning means flooding has been reported or could occur shortly.

The Met Service says the outer bands of Tropical Storm Zeta are also influencing rainfall across Jamaica. The storm is not a direct threat to the island, and is forecast to be move away from country, across the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

However, as heavy rains continue, St Mary, Portland, Kingston and St Andrew, St. Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester are to remain alert for flooding and landslides until 5:00 p.m. today.

The Gleaner is tracking the weather conditions and will provide further details from the Met Service.

