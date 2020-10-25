Growing together, growing forward - Understanding the strategic plan of the Archdiocese

Any organisation, in order to grow and hope to sustain that growth, needs a set of strategies to guide its development. Part of this developmental plan is to build a solid foundation as it prepares for challenges that lie ahead. In other words, it needs a strategic plan. A strategic plan, then, is a vision of our future and the basic steps required to achieve that future.

The Archdiocesan Strategic Plan 2020 encapsulates our identity as Catholic Christians. Strategies, initiatives and action plans that are formulated within this framework express our Christian spirituality and the mission of the Church in the Archdiocese of Kingston. It is organised as follows:

1. Informed by the SWOT analysis, the PRESTEL, and the Strategic Framework, a number of Strategic Objectives are identified, which – taken together – will advance the coming of the Kingdom of God in the Archdiocese.

2. For each Strategic Objective, a number of Goals are identified. By definition, a Goal is a desirable ideal outcome to be aimed at but can only be attained in the long run.

3. For each Goal, a number of Targets are identified. By definition, Targets are attainable within the time period covered by the Strategic Plan, and their successful attainment is measurable, by Indicators which will be specified.

4. For each Target, a number of Strategies essential to its attainment are identified.

5. For each Strategy, the Resources (human, material, financial) required for attainment are identified.

Motto: ‘Eucharistic People: Building the Kingdom’

Vision Statement of the Archdiocese of Kingston:

Impelled by the Word of God and Nourished by the Eucharist, we Catholics are vibrant Christians who, by living and proclaiming Jesus Christ, build the Kingdom of God, which means realising the full Humanity of all Persons and Transforming Jamaica into a Society of Justice and Peace.

Mission Statement of the Archdiocese of Kingston, Jamaica:

As Christians of the Archdiocese of Kingston, we are committed to share in the mission of Jesus Christ by:

• Growing in and living the Christian faith

• Worshipping God in Word and sacrament

• Proclaiming His message by word and action

• Ministering to and advocating for the poor, marginalised and oppressed

• Promoting right relationships between God and humanity, between human individuals, between individuals and society, and between humanity and the natural environment.

And by so doing, build the Kingdom of God.

“Henceforward the Church, endowed with the gifts of her founder and faithfully observing his precepts of charity, humility and self-denial, receives the mission of proclaiming and establishing among all peoples the Kingdom of Christ and of God, and she is on earth the seed and the beginning of that kingdom.

“The mission of the Church is not only to bring the message and grace of Christ to men but also to penetrate and perfect the temporal order with the spirit of the Gospel.”