This year has been themed a New Normal and the Catholic youths of the Archdiocese of Kingston have shown that they are moving with this newness. CYM Jamaica Day 2020 took place virtually on October 19. The same energy, cheering and competition was present for the event. The top four placements are as follows:

1. Deanery 2

2. Deanery 4

3. Deanery 6

4. Deanery 3

The executives of the CYM thanks all the participants of the deaneries. Gratitude also to all those who joined the event virtually. Look out for more events at cym_jamaica on Instagram.