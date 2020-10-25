Police appeal for help with probe into controversial video of children

The police have launched an appeal for information that can help them with their investigation into events depicted in a video of children being circulated on social media.

The video shows the children "engaged in violence and using sexually suggestive language," the police say.

They're urging anyone with information that can help them to identify and locate the children in the video, to call the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) at 876-926-4079.

They are also urging the maker of the video, or his or her parents or guardians, if the maker is a child, to report to CISOCA.

