Thirty-four party goers in St Catherine to face court

Thirty-four party goers who were charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act on Heroes' Day last Monday in St Catherine, are to appear in court on November 24.

The police allege that the patrons were attending a party on Parrot Close in Hellshire, St Catherine, in contravention of regulations under the Act. A 3:00 p.m. curfew had been enforced under the Act on October 18 and October 19, Heroes' Day.

Coordinated operations by the police across St Catherine, including in Portmore and Old Harbour, on Heroes' Day also resulted in 200 people being warned for prosecution.

