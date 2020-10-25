Two more deaths from COVID-19; 26 other fatalities still being investigated

Two more people died from COVID-19 yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has revealed.

The deceased are two senior citizens, both of them men aged 72 and 70 years-old, from St Catherine and St Elizabeth respectively.

There were no new deaths under investigation, but there are still 26 deaths being probed by the ministry.

Four people are critically ill and 21 are deemed moderately ill. A total 134 people are being treated in hospital.

The number of new confirmed infections increased by 44 yesterday, bringing the total since March 10 to 8,714. The ages of the new cases range from nine months to 96 years-old, the ministry noted.

St Catherine accounted for 11 of the new positive cases, followed by Westmoreland with nine new cases of COVID-19; the Corporate Area and Trelawny each with seven new cases; St James with three and Clarendon with two. St Thomas, Manchester, Hanover and St Ann each recorded a single new case of the disease, while the parish of origin of one patient was not known.

Seventy-three people recovered from COVID-19 yesterday, increasing total recoveries from the disease to date to 4,282 or 49 per cent of total cases.

The number of active cases grew by 44 to 4,129 active cases in Jamaica.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.