Young people confirmed at Holy Cross

The Most Rev Kenneth Richards, Archbishop of Kingston, recently confirmed five young people from the Holy Cross Parish.

The prophets of old reminded the Israelites that God would send His Son into the world as the Messiah to redeem His people from their bondage of sin. Their prophecy was fulfilled when Jesus was conceived by the Spirit and born of the Virgin Mary. The Father confirmed the vocation of the Son by the outpouring of the Holy Spirit at His baptism by John. Jesus, moved by the Spirit, worked tirelessly for the salvation of mankind. After the resurrection, Jesus fulfilled His promise to give the Holy Spirit to the apostles as their spiritual support. Through the Pentecost, the Holy Spirit was also given to the Church to support and strengthen her.

The Sacrament of Confirmation provides the experience of the Pentecost for individual Christians. The Holy Spirit deepens our baptismal life. He calls us to become witnesses of Jesus in our families, in our neighbourhoods, in our church community, in our society, and in the world at large.