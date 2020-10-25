- Young people share their thoughts on the effect of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic caused me to undergo substantial personal and spiritual growth. It allowed me to recognise the level of privilege that my family and I have. This reflection on God’s benevolence upon my family further taught me to be more grateful for what I do have, instead of being upset at the fallout from the virus.

Danielle Williams

St John the Baptist Catholic Church

COVID-19 has affected me in more ways than one but has greatly affected me economically. As a full-time university student, I usually use my holidays to ascertain an income through summer jobs. With this income, I would be able to help myself in buying my stationery supplies for back to school. I was even able to save about 10 per cent of my tuition. Now, despite COVID-19, by the grace of God, I was able to get something to do this summer, but the normal working hours and days are less than usual. Staying home most of the time has compromised my financial plans and has made me less prepared for this academic year.

Oshane Morrison

St Pius X Roman Catholic Church

I have adjusted to the ‘new normal’ created by COVID-19. I live with my family, so all of us in the house is entertainment in its own right at times. I find that I enjoy my own company just as much as the company of others, so I spend more time engaging in various hobbies, such as reading as well as finding new things to cook with my mom. However, I do miss going out and seeing my friends. I love to go out, to find and enjoy new experiences whenever I can. So that is definitely something I miss. This time has also made me appreciate many things one would not think about on a daily basis, such as the opportunity to go outside and take a drive out, feel the breeze and really feel how even the smallest things make life great.

Otavia Palmer

Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church

My experience of the new normal practices due to COVID-19 has not been a bad one. When it began it was strange to wear a mask whenever I went on the road. After a while it became natural to wear and see people wearing masks. I enjoyed being home, not having to wake up early to go to school, but since summer has begun, I have missed seeing my friends and going out with them. This experience has, however, helped me to build a better relationship with my family and God, as there is nothing else to focus on anymore.

D’Marco Simmonds

St Richards Roman Catholic Church

Living through this new normal caused by COVID-19 has not been easy. However, my faith has taught me to be positive and count the blessings God has brought into my life. I was forced to stay home but I used the time to reflect on life. I took this time to improve every aspect of my life which is a work in progress. I think God realised that we – and the world in general – needed to slow down a bit and meditate. This pandemic has created just that opportunity for us to slow down, to reflect and to change. It is devastating, however, that thousands of persons had to die to make us wake up from our slumber and be thankful to God for the gift of life.

Janelia Roberts

St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church