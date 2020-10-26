4 more COVID-19 deaths, 35 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 192.

The deceased are:

A 48-year-old male from St Catherine.

A 76-year-old female from St Catherine.

An 88-year-old female from St Catherine.

A 50-year-old male from St Mary.

Meanwhile, there were 35 new cases with ages ranging from 3 to 88 years, pushing the total to 8,749 with 4,139 being active.

Of the new cases, 11 are males and 24 are females.

In the meantime, there were 21 more recoveries, increasing the total to 4,303.

Some 121 persons are in hospital with 21 being moderately ill and three critically ill.

No one is currently in government quarantine, however 19,763 are at home.

