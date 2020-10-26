Alleged MoBay drug dealers for trial in February

Christopher Thomas/Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

The trial of four Montego Bay businessmen accused of being major players in a drug smuggling and money laundering ring between Jamaica and the United States has been set for February 22 to March 5 next year.

The dates were set when the men appeared in the St James Parish Court on Monday.

Robert Dunbar, Delroy Gayle, and Louis Smith, all of Montego Bay addresses, and United States citizen Melford Daley have been on bail and in court Monday, parish judge Sandria Wong-Small further extended bond.

The four men are being represented by a legal team including attorney Hugh Wildman, who is representing Smith; Tom Tavares Finson, who is representing Daley; and Oswest Senior-Smith, who is representing Dunbar.

On September 19, 2019, the Supreme Court granted a stay of the trial following an application by Wildman who asked for the case to be thrown out saying in 2013, the men were arrested and charged under the Money Laundering Act.

However, in 2007, the Act was repealed and replaced with the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The Supreme Court’s order came after Christopher Drummond, a key prosecution witness who is now serving a 27-year prison sentence in the United States for drug smuggling, gave evidence against the four defendants by way of video link.

During his testimony, Drummond told the St James Parish Court that he worked in a cocaine-trafficking operation with Dunbar and Gayle.

In February of this year, Supreme Court judge Simone Wolfe-Reece, rejected an application by Wildman seeking a declaration from the court that initiating criminal proceedings against his client was null, void and of no effect.

That decision has paved the way for the resumption of the trial in the St James Parish Court.

It is alleged that between 1999 and 2005 Gayle, Dunbar, Smith, and Daley were involved in drug trafficking between Jamaica and the United States.

The men were arrested during a major police operation carried out by the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency in 2013.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.