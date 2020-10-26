JPS working to restore power to several communities

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says its teams continued to work this morning, restoring power supply to several customers who were affected by outages caused by persistent and heavy rain, wind, and lightning.

JPS says the restoration efforts are being hampered by impassable roads and difficult terrain.

But it says the teams are working assiduously, and in partnership with other stakeholders, to restore the customers who are still without supply.

The power outages have been due primarily to trees coming down on lines and downed poles caused by saturated soil, soil erosion, and landslides from days of persistent rainfall and heavy winds, the light and power company indicated.

JPS says the teams will continue to work throughout the day to restore service to as many customers as possible, in the shortest possible time.

Here are the areas still without power:

Clarendon - New Ground, Bucks Heights, Juno Crescent, Rosehill District, Riversdale (Mitchell Hill is inaccessible – thus delaying restoration to a section of Mitchell Hill)

St Andrew - Smokey Vale, Bull Bay, and Savannah Close.

Westmoreland - Cain Curran, Burnt Ground, Caanan Mountain, Mount Blessed, and Delveland.

St James - Belmont, Woodlands, Ginger Hill, Shettlewood, Hopewell, Claremont, West Gate Hills (Belmount Road is still being cleared, which has delayed the restoration response.

St Catherine - Bellas Gate, Gibraltar, Bog Walk, Fairview Park, and Dover District.

St Ann - Aenon Town, Priory, and James Hill.

St Elizabeth - Reading, Mahoe, and Providence.

St Thomas - Spring Gardens, Cedar Valley (the road at Trinityville is impassable – thus delaying restoration to Penlyn Castle, Mount Lebanus, and Mango Row.)

Hanover - Maryland and Orange Bay.

Manchester - Chocolate Hole and Moravia.

Portland - Pad House, Shot Over, Durham District, Sherwood Forrest, and Errol Flint Estate.

St Thomas - Windsor Castle, Hampstead, and Agualta Vale.

