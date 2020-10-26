Police probing suspected suicide in Westmoreland

Twenty-eighty-year-old Troy Smith of Goldsmith Lane, Westmoreland is suspected to have committed suicide at his home.

Reports from the Whithorn Police are that about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday., Smith was found hanging from the roof of his bedroom with a piece of wire tied around his neck.

The police were summoned and he was taken to the hospital where death was confirmed.

