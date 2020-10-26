Search on for businessman believed to have drowned in St Elizabeth

A search is now underway at Frenchman Beach in St Elizabeth for the body of popular entrepreneur Andre Burnett who is believed to have drowned yesterday.

The police in the parish have confirmed the incident.

It’s reported that his wife witnessed the incident and is distraught.

The couple shares a young child.

According to reports, the family was on a weekend getaway in St Elizabeth when they decided to go for a swim.

He was swept away by waves, the police report.

Burnett, a well-known marketer, was chief executive of Muse 360 Integrated Limited before he left to start another entity, Fren and Company Limited.

