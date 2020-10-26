Several NWC systems still out due to impact of heavy rainfall

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that high turbidity issues, blocked intakes, and dislocated pipelines have forced the continued shutdown of a number of its water supply facilities in the eastern end of the island.

The NWC says these issues, which have resulted from the persistent and severe rainfall, have disrupted regular water supply operations.

The company is advising that in light of the intense and continuous rainfall experienced, there may be other affected systems, these will be updated as soon as access to the locations is possible.

Notwithstanding, the public is being assured that normal operations will be restored as soon as the conditions are favourable for water supply distribution.

Here are the affected facilities:

St Andrew - Chu Chu Bottom, Smith Village, Barnettwood, Mcgowan Spring, Isaac Hole, Mahoney, Bucky Plain, King Weston, Second Breakfast, Clydesdale, Queen Hill, Craig Hill, Drummond Filter Plant, Friendship Brook, halls Delight, Harbour River, Lime Tree, Orchard Spring, Shooters Hill, Griffin and Up Park Camp.

St Thomas - Arntully Grove, Trinityville, Windsor Castle, Easington, White Hall, and Bath.

St Catherine - Sue River and the interlinked Glengoffe and Goffe road systems, Guy’s Hill, Goldmine, Berry Hill, and Angels #1 and Green Acres.

Clarendon - Chatteau, Milk River, Peace River, Patterson Spring, Fairburn, New Ground, Kellits, Aenon Town, and Rock River.

St Ann - Thatch Hill, Roaring River, and Chester.

St Mary - Bonny Gate, Martha Hall, White River, and Salisbury.

Portland - Grants level and Charles Town.

