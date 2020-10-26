St Andrew man charged over gun seizure

The Vineyard Town Police have charged 24-year-old Dejoun Small, a customer service representative of Langston Terrace, Kingston 3, with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

He was charged on Saturday, October 24.

The police report that on Wednesday, October 21 about 5:30 a.m., a police team was conducting an operation on Langston Terrace when a premises was searched.

Small, who was the occupant of said premises, was also searched and found in possession of a Browning 9mm pistol, two magazines, and twenty-three 9mm cartridges, according to the police.

Small was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is to be set.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.