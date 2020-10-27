4 more COVID-19 deaths, 38 new cases

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has revealed that four more persons have died from COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the tally to 196.

The deceased are: a 56-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew, a 57-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew, a 29-year-old female from St Thomas, and a 55-year-old male from St Mary.

Three other deaths are under investigation.

The number of new infections increased by 38 yesterday, bringing the total to 8,787 with 4,126 of them being active.

The ages of the new cases range from to 2 years to 72 years old.

Four people are critically ill and 21 are deemed moderately ill. Some 115 persons are in hospital.

Meanwhile, 45 more persons have recovered from COVID-19, bringing that tally to 4,347.

