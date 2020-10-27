GK Foundation awards over $21 million in scholarships

GraceKennedy Foundation (GKF) has awarded scholarships valued at over $21 million to 92 Jamaican tertiary students for the 2020/21 academic year.

The 2020 GK scholarship recipients were announced during a virtual awards ceremony held yesterday, October 26. During the ceremony Senator Don Wehby, CEO of the GraceKennedy Group, also announced that the company would be donating a further $5 million worth of digital devices to schools by the end of the year through its GK Cares Tools for Schools initiative, with a special allocation being made for tertiary students.

“Even before the pandemic, modern technology was transforming how we learn and communicate. I often say that crisis brings opportunity for change, and COVID-19 has shown us that. The pandemic has propelled Jamaica’s education system into the future [and] GraceKennedy is committed to doing its part to bridge the technological gap, by equipping schools and students for a rapidly changing digital world,” Wehby said.

Last month, the company donated 210 devices - tablets for students and laptops for teachers – in the first phase of Tools for Schools. The second phase of the initiative brings the donation of GK’s 2020 donation of digital devices for schools to over J$10 million. These donations have also coincided with the launch of GKF’s Ace with Grace initiative, where GK Scholars will provide online tutoring to Jamaican primary and secondary students throughout the school year.

GKF has been awarding scholarships to Jamaican students for over 35 years, with more than J$100 million invested over the last six years. This year’s scholarships include 20 new awardees, 23 final-year scholarships, and 49 renewals. Scholarship recipients must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 and complete volunteer service to be eligible for renewal.

The GraceKennedy Foundation was established in 1982 to mark the 60th anniversary of GraceKennedy & Company Limited. Its work focuses on promoting healthy lifestyles, educational development, and the protection of the environment.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

