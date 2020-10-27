Growth & Jobs | COVID-19 spurs new interests

The Script is the same everywhere around the world: the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented economic and social disruption for millions of persons as well as restriction of gatherings and some activities.

Despite the unsettling results of the pandemic, Ariel Sinclair, acting business relationship and sales manager, JN Bank, and Ewan Campbell, communications and marketing manager, JN Life Insurance Company, have been intentional in using the setback as a springboard to pursue new interests. By engaging their creative streak, today, their undertakings are sparking conversations and are inspiring people to take positive action.

Sinclair, an artist and podcaster, tapped into his creative energy to produce a T-shirt line, which he dubbed Sinco5, after finding himself with some extra time as a result of the Government’s restriction on activities. Each T-shirt bears one of three inspirational messages: ‘Me Loving Myself,’ ‘Me Pushing Myself,’ and ‘Be Unapologetically You’. The T-shirt line was an avenue to release pent-up emotions not only from the pandemic, but primarily from the loss of his beloved sister, who died tragically overseas in October 2019.

Sinclair related that his “unimaginable” loss plunged him into a dark abyss of despair and depression. “It was the worst experience in my life. I had to push myself daily to do the simplest of tasks,” he disclosed.

In his quest to get back his groove, he came up with the inspirational tag lines to serve as a reminder to him, and others, to find the will to move forward when faced with setbacks.

“My experiences caused me to realise the true importance of pushing one’s self, and, therefore, the messages evolved,” he said.

Sinclair hopes that his T-shirt line, which is accessible at Sinco5podcast.wordpress.com, will encourage other persons to rise above their challenges as it did for him.

“Sometimes the greatest pep-talk you will ever receive is the one you give yourself. You owe it to you to love yourself, push yourself, protect yourself, and challenge yourself. There are moments when you will need to push yourself from that place where you find yourself, push yourself to be the person you want to be, and push yourself out of your comfort zone.”

DEVELOPING NEW SKILLS

Similarly, when the pandemic started, Campbell, a Campion College alumnus and marketing professional, was deliberate about using the downtime as an opportunity to develop a new skill that would inspire people to positive action.

Like many persons, his side business in the creative industry of creating and producing events, parties, and live music concerts was affected by the pandemic. Not succumbing to despair, he rechanneled his energy into starting a podcast called Blank Canvas. Producing a podcast was something that was new to him.

“I’m still learning about the production elements, - what works and what doesn’t - and how to improve my interviewing skills,” he disclosed.

Campbell was intentional that he would take a different approach to his podcast, which is accessible on YouTube at Black Canvas Ja.

“When I listen to other podcasts or presentations, action is something that is often missing from the end result. Understanding the dynamics which move and shape the creative industry, I decided that I wanted to be the catalyst for change,” he related.

The conversations are exclusively with persons who work in the creative industry. His aim is to highlight how persons in the industry can still remain relevant during the pandemic as well as to awaken the creative talent of listeners so that they can be encouraged to start their own creative journey.

“The impact of COVID-19 has been intense on the creative industry. There are so many pockets of different creatives, whether it is persons who do visual arts, persons who are videographers, dancers, or entertainment coordinators. Whichever space you fill in the creative industry, our ability to earn and move forward has been impacted. Therefore, my podcast is like a rally for self-sufficiency and about learning more. The more you learn, the better you are able to adapt, the better you are able to pivot, and the better you are able to manage the good and bad times.”

Campbell recently concluded Season One of his podcast with eight episodes and is now embarking on Season Two, which will commence in November.