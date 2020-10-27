Hanna's councillors pledge support for Golding

Councillor of the Claremont Division in St Ann South Eastern, Lambert Weir, has made public his support for People's National Party (PNP) presidential candidate Mark Golding.

In a video posted on social media, Weir urged delegates to “rally around Golding” for PNP president.

St Ann South Eastern is the constituency held by Lisa Hanna, the PNP treasurer who is also vying for the post of president.

“Mark is someone who can get people together and unite this party; he is a man of integrity and vision that can lead effectively,” he said.

Former councillor for the Moneague Division, Lloyd Garrick, has also endorsed Golding, saying he is confident that Golding will bring "solid leadership" to the PNP.

At the beginning of the PNP presidential campaign, Lydia Richards, councillor of the Bensonton Division declared support for Golding.

Three of the four councillors from St Ann South Eastern are going with the Golding campaign.

PNP delegates will vote for the party's sixth president on November 7, 2020.

