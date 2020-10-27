Immigration Corner | Will I still get my pension?

Dear Mr Bassie,

I am about to retire in the United Kingdom (UK), and I would like to know whether I will be able to access my benefits from overseas if I return to the land of my birth.

– K.K.

Dear K.K.,

Persons who are moving or retiring abroad from the United Kingdom need to advise the relevant government offices that deal with their benefits and pension.

They need to contact the local council if they move or retire abroad, and they should provide them with a forwarding address.

BENEFITS

Persons will need to tell the relevant offices that deal with their benefits that they are moving abroad, and the benefit offices will advise whether they can continue to get their benefits while they are abroad.

For example, persons who receive a job seeker’s allowance should contact their local Job Centre Plus office to see if they are still eligible to receive it while abroad.

PENSIONS

With respect to receiving pensions, persons will need to contact the International Pension Centre. Persons should be aware that they should thoroughly investigate how moving or retiring abroad may affect the pension and how it should be claimed. This can be reviewed at the UK Pension website.

STUDENT LOANS

If persons owe student loans, they will need to tell the student loans company if they are moving abroad to make sure that the right payment amount is made.

TAX

In addition, those persons will need to tell HM Revenue and Customs that they are moving or retiring abroad to make sure they pay the right amount of tax.

VOTING AND CITIZENSHIP

Please note that persons can usually vote in United Kingdom elections if they move or retire abroad. Their United Kingdom citizenship will not be affected if they move or retire abroad.

They should be aware that they have the right to live and work in any European Economic Area country if they are UK citizens. There will be no change to the rights and status of UK nationals living in the European Union (EU) while the UK remains in the EU.

Just for completeness, persons moving from the United Kingdom who would like to live and/or work in another country should contact that embassy/high commission for more information.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com