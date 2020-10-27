Pipeline works to affect water supply to sections of Trelawny

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that it will be carrying out urgent pipeline interconnection works in Wakefield, Trelawny, tomorrow, October 28, 2020, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

As a result, customers in some sections of the parish will experience a disruption in their water supply.

The areas that will be affected are Bunkers Hill, Wakefield, Friendship, sections of Bounty Hall and surrounding areas.

Customers are being urged to store water for use during the disruption period.

