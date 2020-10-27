Sections of St Elizabeth to brace for water disruptions next week

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that it will be suspending operations at the Old Pepper Well in St. Elizabeth, from 9: 00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

This is necessary to facilitate maintenance work at the facility.

The areas that will be affected are Pepper, New Castle, Lucky Valley, Ruinett, Phanfiland, Grosmond, Goshen, Bongo Hill, Content and Wilton.

The NWC is urging customers to store water for use during the outlined period.

