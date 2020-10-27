Spillage at Ewarton Works effluent holding pond

Subsequent to continuous rainfall between Friday, October 23 and Sunday, October 25, there was a spill of the effluent holding pond at the Ewarton Works Plant leading to the Old John Gully in St. Catherine.

As a result, areas in the vicinity of Byndloss and the Charlemont Foot Bridge were impacted.

The company, through its Environment Management Programme, says it has increased routine monitoring and is taking all the necessary measures to maximize the return of effluent to the plant, to curtail the spill from the holding pond.

In the meantime, residents are being advised to avoid the use of water from the impacted gullies.

