Students benefit from online career development workshop

IGT Jamaica recently organised a career development workshop for 35 students at three of the partnering institutions in IGT’s After School Advantage (ASA) Programme. In order to comply with the COVID-19 health protocols, this year’s workshop, benefiting students from Sunbeam Children’s Home, SOS Children’s Village in Stony Hill, and Mustard Seed Communities’ Matthew 25:40, was held virtually.

This year’s workshop exposed students to the requirements of a virtual interview and how to be prepared. The presenter also used the opportunity during a technical delay to demonstrate to the students the importance of not panicking when things go wrong online, as they sometimes will. The students actively participated in the session and were fully engaged in the question-and-answer portion which followed the presentation.

The SOS Children’s Village in Stony Hill has enjoyed a close partnership with IGT since the company installed an ASA Computer Centre there in 2012. Acting Director Hilary Nembhard pointed out that the workshop provided an opportunity for the Stony Hill students (ages 16 to 19) to learn how to navigate the Internet, including searching for valuable information on how to manage online job interviews and meetings.

“With the challenges of the current pandemic, this is exactly the kind of experience our students need,” Nembhard said.

“I wanted to see the students come away from the workshop with a greater sense of confidence in themselves. That was the number one goal for me,” said workshop leader Tanique Easy, who is a certified life coach, specialising in personal development. The workshop aimed to help the students prepare for possible future virtual interviews, given that the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the world into a virtual and highly technological direction.

Easy also noted that the technological glitches experienced during the workshop are to be taken as lessons that things can go wrong at the last minute, and this helped to prepare the students to handle the challenges. She took the students through the ‘dos and don’ts’ of preparing for an interview, including protocols of behaviour and dress.

SELF-CONFIDENCE

“I also say to young people – be yourself,” she added. “Don’t be afraid to tell your interviewer if you are a little nervous. It’s always best to be your natural self, and believe in yourself!”

Young men from Sunbeam Children’s Home in Bushy Park, St Catherine, participated in the workshop. Manager Desmond Whitely emphasised that there is a need for the boys to further develop their social skills.

“Anything that can help them with their integration into society is of great value,” said Whitely. “This workshop gave our students exposure while educating and informing them. It is almost a requirement in these times to be able to navigate online. The ASA Centre is absolutely important for our students right now.”

At Matthew 25:40 – the site of IGT’s fifth ASA Computer Centre for Mustard Seed Communities – administrator Natasha Malcolm welcomed the workshop. “Our students learned practical skills that will give them the confidence to apply for jobs,” she noted. “It has made them more aware and more motivated.”

IGT Jamaica General Manager Debbie Green stressed the significance of the online session for the students’ development.

“These are challenging times as the pandemic is still with us. However, it is more important than ever for our young people to remain focused and optimistic about the future as they make their transition to adulthood. These youngsters have immense potential and we want to help them to start on the right foot. This can be a daunting time for them so they also need inspiration, to propel them towards their career and life goals,” said Green.