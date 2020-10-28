17 schools selected for face-to-face pilot

The Education Minister Fayval Williams has announced that face-to-face classes will resume under a pilot programme for 17 schools in nine parishes from November 9 to 20.

Twelve of the schools are at the primary level and five at the secondary level, Education Minister Fayval Williams announced Wednesday at press conference at Jamaica House.

However, Williams would not disclose the names of the schools saying consultations were still on going.

"I understand the anxiety," she said in response to a question from The Gleaner.

Parishes for face-to-face pilot

1. Clarendon

2. Manchester

3. Portland

4. St Ann

5. St Elizabeth

6. St James

7. Westmoreland

8. St Thomas

9. Trelawny

The minister said the COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced at the schools.

She also urged principals to allow students with masks that may not match their uniforms.

At the same time, Williams said students without masks should be provided with one.

