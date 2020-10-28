COVID-positive golden age home resident dies

One of the residents of The Golden Age Home in Kingston, who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, has expressed regret at her passing.

On October 21, a COVID-19 cluster of cases was discovered at The Golden Age Home. This triggered emergency protocols to cauterise the spread of the deadly virus among the high-risk group.

“With the testing of all 637 staff and residents at The Golden Age Home having been completed, I am thankful that the vast majority, 533, have tested negative. The remaining 22 staff and 82 residents who tested positive are being carefully managed, and I am optimistic that they will experience full recovery,” McKenzie said.

He added: “We will continue to implement all the health protocols along with enhanced measures, and to work closely with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to protect the lives of the residents in our care facilities. It is a specially challenging task to secure our elderly population, and I ask the staff members who provide these special services at the infirmaries and related places of care to remain steadfast."

Last week, Dr Chris Tufton, minister of Health and Wellness, said new restrictions have been put in place to contain the virus at the home.

He also warned that the government will shut down private golden age homes if they do not enforce health protocols.

Last month, the Government modified the stay-at-home order restricting movement for citizens over 70 years, coming down from 75 years.

