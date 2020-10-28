JDF soldiers charged in big ganja bust

The two Jamaica Defence Force soldiers held earlier this month with more than 1500 pounds of ganja after a shootout with the police in St Elizabeth have now been charged.

They are Roan Mendez, 39, of a Kingston 10 address and Robert Smith, 38, from Balaclava in St Elizabeth.

The soldiers, both corporals, are scheduled to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Friday.

They have each been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition; shooting with intent; and possession of, dealing in and taking steps to export ganja.

The police report that on October 13, the soldiers, who were under surveillance, were intercepted in Gutters, St Elizabeth.

They ignored instructions to stop and instead opened fire at the cops.

A shootout ensued then a chase, after which the soldiers were held. They were immediately taken into police custody.

Their licenced firearms, a JDF bus and 25 bags containing several packages of ganja were seized.

The ganja has a street value of over $6 million.

The soldiers had left Up Park Camp in Kingston about three hours earlier.

