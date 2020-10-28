Omar Davies endorses Golding for PNP president

Dr Omar Davies, former member of parliament of South St Andrew has come out in support of Mark Golding as president of the People’s National Party (PNP).

In a video posted on social media, the former Finance Minister and PNP statesman encouraged delegates to vote for Golding because he is a “multifaceted leader who is relatable at all levels of the party and the society.”

Golding succeeded Davies as member of parliament in South St Andrew in October 2017 upon his retirement from representational politics earlier that year.

“I’m humbled by the endorsement from one of my greatest mentors. I continue to learn from Dr Davies as an exemplary member of parliament for 23 years. His confidence in my bid for presidency has injected additional energy to our campaign ahead of the polls,” said Golding.

Golding will face off with Lisa Hanna, the member of parliament for St Ann South Eastern on November 7.

