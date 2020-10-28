Police inspector charged with indecent assault

An Inspector of police, who is accused of holding down a female subordinate inside a police facility and trying to have sex with her, has been arrested and charged with indecent assault.

Inspector Delroy Fearon, 52, was arrested this morning following a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The incident reportedly occurred on March 27 last year at the offices of the now disbanded special operations unit, Mobile Reserve, which is based at Up Park Camp in St Andrew.

Fearon was later placed before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court and was granted bail in the sum of $300,000, following an application by his attorney Peter Champagnie.

He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents.

According to the allegations, the Inspector and the Constable were traveling together in Kingston when he took her to Mobile Reserve on the pretext that he needed to stop and check for something.

It’s alleged that he invited her inside a section of the unit where he touched her inappropriately and held her down in an attempt to have sex with her.

She reported the alleged encounter to her superiors.

Fearon was questioned and a case file was sent to the ODPP.

His trial is scheduled for January 21 next year.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

