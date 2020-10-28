Stocks Round Up | 38 advance, 37 decline, 9 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index advanced on Wednesday with an advance/decline ratio of 38/37.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,544.32 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 372,015.78.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 1,333.36 points or 0.35 per cent to close at 375,925.95 while the Junior Market Index declined by 29.71 points or 1.21 per cent to close at 2,428.25 The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 2.22 points or 1.10 per cent to close at 199.70.

Overall market activity

84 stocks traded

38 advanced 37 declined

9 traded firm

Winners

Palace Amusement, up 25.83 per cent to close at $1,489.00

Eppley (8.25%), up 20.71 per cent to close at $8.45

Caribbean Cream, up15.57 per cent to close at $4.90

Jetcon Corp, up 15.49 per cent to close at $0.82

Margaritaville (Turks), up 15.01 per cent to close at $42.60

Losers

MainEvent, down 18.65 per cent to close at $3.01

Access Financial, down 12.73 per cent to close at $19.06

MPC Caribbean, down 11.90 per cent to close at $148.00

ISP Finance, down 10.64 per cent to close at $21.00

Medical Disposables, down 9.77 per cent to close at $4.34

Market volume

17.657 million units valued at over $89.476 million.

Volume leaders

Wigton Windfarm

TransJamaican Highway

Sagicor Select Funds – Manufacturing & Distribution



