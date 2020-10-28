‘Thank God I came out alive’ - Hairdresser survives gun attack as one killed, two injured

Around noon last Friday, Sadesha McKenzie sat inside her beauty shop, Mummy’s Hair Spot, in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew, showcasing products when gunmen sneaked up on patrons, killing one man and injuring the proprietor.

After being shot in the left leg, McKenzie recalled crawling behind furniture trying to shield herself from further harm. The male survivor was shot through one of his arms and was grazed in the head by another bullet.

Residents told The Gleaner that even after 26-year-old Shamar Thorton, otherwise called ‘Killa’, was slain, the gunmen fired more shots in a bid to disperse crowd, but was challenged by a licensed firearm holder.

The two gunmen then fled the scene.

More than 30 rounds were fired at the scene, The Gleaner understands.

A police report said that both shooters escaped in an awaiting motor car.

McKenzie accepts that the circumstances could have been worse for her and is grateful to still be alive. She is scheduled for surgery this week to remove the bullet lodged inside her leg.

“I have my daughter to look after, so I thank God I came out alive and that I have supportive friends. The guy that died came into the shop because it was his goods.

“... Killa came in and seh, ‘You can gimme $1,000 fi di three a dem.’ Mi gi him di $1,000 and him put it inna him pocket. ... A pure gunshot. I was so frightened,” McKenzie recalled on Sunday morning.

When the gunfire ceased, McKenzie shouted to a friend for assistance to stand up. She is still haunted by memories of seeing Thorton lying face down inside the shop before she was assisted to hospital by cops.

Another resident opined that even though the licensed firearm holder would not have got involved if the gunmen had not pointed the weapon in his direction, that decision may have been crucial.

“A probably all dat save the lady and di next man,” the resident, requesting anonymity for fear of reprisal, said.

Seaview Gardens is located in the violence-plagued St Andrew South Police Division, which has seen a nearly 11 per cent decline in murders this year.

Up to October 3, killings slid from 121 to 108 year on year, while shootings fell by 8.5 per cent from 129 to 118.

