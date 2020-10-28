Two more COVID-19 deaths

Two more people have died from COVID-19 and another death is under investigation, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

This means Jamaica has now recorded 198 deaths from the disease since it's first case on March 10.

The deceased are a 75-year-old male from St James; and a 73-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

There were 64 new positive cases of the disease, the ministry revealed in it's clinical management summary of October 28.

Jamaica has now recorded 8,851 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 25 are male and 36 are female.

In the meantime, there were 32 more recoveries, increasing the total to 4,379.

There are 4,155 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Some 106 persons are in hospital with 15 being moderately ill and three critically ill.

19,831 persons are currently quarantined at home.

