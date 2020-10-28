Skip to main content
When it rains ... it floods
Published:
Wednesday | October 28, 2020 | 12:14 AM
Nicholas Nunes/Photographer
This man grows tired of waiting for the water to recede, so he decides to brave the floodwaters in Font Hill, St Thomas, on Monday.
Nicholas Nunes/Photographer
Enterprising residents of Font Hill in St Thomas operate a ‘river taxi’ service by transporting, for a fee, goods across the river on Monday.
Nicholas Nunes/Photographer
A house in Bachelor Hall, St Thomas, that was inundated with knee-high water during heavy rains on Sunday.
Kenyon Hemans/Photographer
Hazel Johnson, a resident of Cornpiece in Clarendon, stands in her yard that was completely flooded by heavy rains over the weekend. She says that she feels she is the worst affected in the community, as her neighbours are not as impacted.
Kenyon Hemans/Photographer
The Sheckles Basic School in Clarendon was partially submerged after heavy rains caused massive flooding across the island on Sunday.
Kenyon Hemans/Photographer
76-year-old Enid Johnson of Cornpiece in Clarendon shows drenched clothes inside her house, which was flooded following heavy rains that lashed the island last weekend.
